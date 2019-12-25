Molly Hoke left us to be with the Lord on December 22 nd , 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, James Hoke; her grandsons T.J. Murray and William Murray. She is survived by her daughters Janette Miller, Janelle Brame and husband Ronnie, Regina Clarke and husband Duke; son James Hoke and wife Brandi; sister Jean Webber; grandsons: Matthew Miller and wife Jenn, Michael Miller and wife Sarah, James Murray, Sam Murray, Craig Coffman, Bryan Coffman and James Hoke; granddaughters: Molly Murphy, Morgan Lawniczak, Rachel Coffman, Kenedee Hoke and Kamryn Hoke; great grandsons: Avery Miller, Milo Kubicek, Morris Miller, Maxwell Miller, Levi Lawniczak, Beau Lawniczak; great granddaughters: Moli Kubicek, Ava Miller, Finley Miller, Madelyn Miller, Mabry Miller, Marlee Murphy, Maryn Murphy and Grace Lawniczak.

Molly's family moved to New Caney in 1945 where she grew up, married and raised her own family. She was an artist, a music lover, an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Above all she loved the Lord and her family.

She received 2 degrees: A Bachelor of Arts from Our Lady of the Lake University and a Master of Arts and Counseling from Sam Houston State University. Molly joined the Friendship United Methodist Church in 1951 where she later married Jim, her High School sweetheart in 1960. She was a member of the DAR, the DRT and the Daughters of 1812. She was well known as the 'family genealogy extraordinaire' spending countless hours researching her family's heritage and she loved nothing more than visiting historical landmarks, cemeteries, old family homesteads and sharing stories about distant relatives.

Molly wanted the best for her family, praying over them and supporting them in any way she could. She will be greatly missed by those she loved the most.

Visitation with the family is scheduled for Friday, December 27 from 6-8 PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis. Funeral Services officiated by Rev. Duke Clarke, will be held Saturday, December 28 at 11 AM at Bays Chapel United Methodist Church in Richards, with burial following service at Bays Chapel Cemetery. You are invited to leave written condolence to the family on our website at www.shmfh.com .