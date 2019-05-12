Home

St Rose Church
555 3rd Ave
Crockett, CA 94525
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church
555 3rd Ave.
Crockett, CA
Aaron Joseph Neihouse
Nov. 2, 1965 ~ Apr. 18, 2019
Resident of Crockett, CA
Aaron passed away peacefully at John Muir Medical Center, Walnut Creek.
He is survived by his father John Neihouse & brother Craig Neihouse, 3 nephews, Justin, Chance & Jeremy Neihouse & many aunts & uncles & cousins.
Preceded in death by his mother Elaine Neihouse and brother Mark Neihouse.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 555 3rd Ave., Crockett, May 18, 2019 @ 10:00.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.


Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019
