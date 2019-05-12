|
|
Aaron Joseph Neihouse
Nov. 2, 1965 ~ Apr. 18, 2019
Resident of Crockett, CA
Aaron passed away peacefully at John Muir Medical Center, Walnut Creek.
He is survived by his father John Neihouse & brother Craig Neihouse, 3 nephews, Justin, Chance & Jeremy Neihouse & many aunts & uncles & cousins.
Preceded in death by his mother Elaine Neihouse and brother Mark Neihouse.
Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 555 3rd Ave., Crockett, May 18, 2019 @ 10:00.
In Lieu of flowers, please donate to or St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church.
View the online memorial for Aaron Joseph Neihouse
Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019