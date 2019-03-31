Aaron Michael Eyre

July 6, 1985 – March 28, 2019

Resident of Fremont, CA

Aaron Michael Eyre passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family, after courageously battling a chronic illness for 18 years.

Aaron was born in Fremont, CA. to Chris and Hedy Eyre. He has a brilliant mind and attended Mission San Jose Elementary, Hopkins Jr. High, and Mission San Jose High School, graduating in 2004 as valedictorian. Aaron achieved the rank of Eagle Scout during his high school career and later attended Brigham Young University, Ohlone College and the University of California, Berkeley. He has a true fondness for the Chinese culture, is fluent in Mandarin, and spent a summer studying at National Taiwan Normal University in Taipei. Aaron served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Toronto, Canada He has a deep love for basketball and was a loyal fan of the Lakers and later the Warriors.

He worked frequently as a tutor in math and science for High School and Jr. High School students. He loved assisting them in learning principles that always came easily to him. They and their parents were full of gratitude for how patient, caring and helpful Aaron was. He has always been a gifted teacher.

All who knew Aaron are lifted by his kindness, his caring spirit, by his brilliant smile and the light that is always felt when in his presence. He is deeply sensitive to others' feelings. He is a true follower of Jesus Christ, always eager to serve others in whatever ways he can, often sacrificing his own needs to help them.

Aaron is survived by his parents, Chris and Hedy Eyre of Fremont, his sister Elisha (Michael) Rotar of Sudbury, MA, 3 brothers: Adam (Kimberly) Eyre of Twin Falls, ID, Samuel (Lindsay) Eyre of Raleigh, NC, and Benjamin (Ashley) Eyre of Provo, UT as well as 19 nieces and nephews who all adore him.

Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Scott Creek Chapel, 48950 Green Valley Road in Fremont. The family also welcomes the honor of visiting with friends and loved ones at a viewing prior to the service between 10:30 and 11:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the National Eating Disorders Association.

Aaron will be laid to rest in the family's cemetery plot in Logan, Utah. Prior to the graveside dedication, family and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Aaron's life and share memories at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, Logan on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM.





View the online memorial for Aaron Michael Eyre Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary