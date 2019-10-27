|
Abner D. Walton (AKA POP'S) October 31, 1929 ~ October 20, 2019 Resident of Oakland, California Abner passed away quietly on Sunday evening Oct 20, 2019, with his family by his side. He was a Veteran of the Korean and Vietnam War, and had served the State of California, and the County of Alameda for many years. He was also a Private Investigator known as (Dynasty investigations), and had a Landscaping and Hauling Business for years. Abner was an avid hunter and fisherman in his days, and love to hunt and fish with his two sons. He and his wife took many vacations across the United States and other Countries during their marriage. He was known for wearing his veteran cap with his army medals attached to it. He wouldn't leave home without that cap. He will be certainly missed by all who knew him. He leaves to mourn his death, his wife of 58 years (Dora), his daughter Elizabeth (Mike) his son Anthony, his daughter Gail (Tyrone) his two grandchildren Nicole, and Donell. His Sister Dorothy Fern Walker of N.C. his nieces, nephews and cousins, his close friends, and his Church Family. His youngest son Kenneth, preceded him in death. Visitation Wednesday Oct 30, 2019 from 12-8 p.m. Service will be Thursday Oct 31, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Hayward, 2490 Grove Way, Castro Valley, Ca 94546 a Private Burial service for the family only, will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, California. In lieu of Flowers please give a donation to Bethel Community Presbyterian Church, in honor of Abner Walton's memory. C.P. Bannon Mortuary (510) 532-1011
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019