Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lafayette Christian Church
584 Glenside Dr
Lafayette, CA 94549
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Lafayette Christian Church
584 Glenside Drive
Lafayette, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adah Sumner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adah Sumner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adah Sumner Obituary
Adah Sumner
Walnut Creek
Born shortly after the stock market crashed, Adah lived to see a man on the moon, her beloved A's and Giants both win the World Series, and Amazon transform shopping.
She grew up in Woodland, CA, across the street from the elementary school that she and her nine brothers and sisters attended. She became a teenager during World War II, worked at the local movie theater, was the top girl athlete in the Class of '48, danced the jitterbug and loved big band music. She learned to drive long before seatbelts, air bags and back-up cameras were standard equipment. She moved to Oakland, meeting her future husband Mike when they both worked in the accounting department of a trucking company. They married in 1955.
Over the years she played pinochle, bowled, joined an investment group (that really was more of a social organization), and made it possible for her children to go to every imaginable youth activity. She used to say she lived in her station wagon.
She loved watching movies, traveling, going out to eat, laughing and visiting with friends. She and Mike enjoyed taking cruises with friends, visiting ports in the South Seas, Alaska and the Caribbean. They crossed the Panama Canal twice.
After raising her children, she volunteered with the Foresters and as a tax preparer at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center. She was a long-time member of Lafayette Christian Church.
Adah was a homemaker for decades but returned to work in 1988 when Mike lost his eyesight. Together they managed multiple trust accounts before they retired in 2017.
The family lived in Oakland, San Leandro, Pinole, Antioch and Martinez before Adah and Mike moved to Walnut Creek in 2018. She passed on Dec. 3, 2019, at age 89.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter Sue and son-in-law Scott; son Tim; son Tom and daughter-in-law Brenda; and five grandchildren: Ben, Meg, Phoebe, McLeod and Aldair.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lafayette Christian Church, 584 Glenside Drive in Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Christian Church endowment fund or to the charity of the donor's choosing.


View the online memorial for Adah Sumner
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -