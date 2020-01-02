|
|
Adah Sumner
Walnut Creek
Born shortly after the stock market crashed, Adah lived to see a man on the moon, her beloved A's and Giants both win the World Series, and Amazon transform shopping.
She grew up in Woodland, CA, across the street from the elementary school that she and her nine brothers and sisters attended. She became a teenager during World War II, worked at the local movie theater, was the top girl athlete in the Class of '48, danced the jitterbug and loved big band music. She learned to drive long before seatbelts, air bags and back-up cameras were standard equipment. She moved to Oakland, meeting her future husband Mike when they both worked in the accounting department of a trucking company. They married in 1955.
Over the years she played pinochle, bowled, joined an investment group (that really was more of a social organization), and made it possible for her children to go to every imaginable youth activity. She used to say she lived in her station wagon.
She loved watching movies, traveling, going out to eat, laughing and visiting with friends. She and Mike enjoyed taking cruises with friends, visiting ports in the South Seas, Alaska and the Caribbean. They crossed the Panama Canal twice.
After raising her children, she volunteered with the Foresters and as a tax preparer at the Pleasant Hill Senior Center. She was a long-time member of Lafayette Christian Church.
Adah was a homemaker for decades but returned to work in 1988 when Mike lost his eyesight. Together they managed multiple trust accounts before they retired in 2017.
The family lived in Oakland, San Leandro, Pinole, Antioch and Martinez before Adah and Mike moved to Walnut Creek in 2018. She passed on Dec. 3, 2019, at age 89.
She is survived by her husband, Mike; daughter Sue and son-in-law Scott; son Tim; son Tom and daughter-in-law Brenda; and five grandchildren: Ben, Meg, Phoebe, McLeod and Aldair.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at Lafayette Christian Church, 584 Glenside Drive in Lafayette.
Memorial donations may be made to the Lafayette Christian Church endowment fund or to the charity of the donor's choosing.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 2, 2020