|
|
Adele Murison
1920 ~ 2019
Resident of Oakland, California
Adele Murison, 98, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Sunrise of Oakland hills where she had lived since September 1, 2018. She decided on her own to move out of her home in New Jersey and come to California to be near her daughter Jane Tyska.
Adele, who was mentally sharp until she passed, loved going on road trips with Jane in California and got to visit San Francisco, Muir Woods, the beach and frequently said: "I love it out here!" She also enjoyed playing bingo, trivia and watching the news. She was known for wearing her red lipstick, gold earrings and hats, and was was adored by many. She especially enjoyed visits from Jane's three dogs.
Adele was born in the Bronx in 1920, the year women received the right to vote. She was unhappy with the current administration and dismayed that she never got to see a woman president. She was a waitress at the famous Schrafft's restaurant in Manhattan, where she waited on
movie stars and also worked a number of clerical jobs during her career.
The eldest child of Theodore and Julia Knizewski, of Poland, who had five children, she is survived by her brother Edward Knizewski, of Seattle. She leaves her daughter Jane Tyska, of Oakland, daughter, Karen Stachnick, of New Jersey, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Adele was preceded in death by her husband Frank Tyska and second husband Kenneth Murison, as well as sons Donald and Gerald Tyska.
View the online memorial for Adele Murison
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 9, 2019