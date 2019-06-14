|
Adolfo "Lobo" Gutierrez
82
Salida
Was saved by the Lord on 05/06/19 from Ripon
after a cancer diagnosis only 15 days prior. Former resident of Ripon, Sonora, Fremont & Oakland.
Born in Niles in 1936. Served as a Marine during the Korean War with an honorable discharge in 1957 & a longtime member of the Laborers Union.
He enjoyed listening to Mexican music, fixing clocks, teaching others how to do home repairs & to "mexicanize" things. Duct tape was a favorite tool. He cherished his years as a cowhand training horses & being a grandfather & great-grandfather.
Greeted in Heaven by his parents Jose & Maximina Gutierrez, sister Virginia Ramos & brother Ruben Gutierrez. Survived by sister Lupe Morales, Wife Mercy Gutierrez, children Nick, Val Gutierrez & Becca Fugit, granddaughters Ronni Gutierrez-Glanz & Toni Moran, grandson Nick Stewart, great-granddaughters Izzy Papst & Priscilla Moran, great-grandson Anthony Moran, Jr., son-in-law Dennis Fugit & grandson-in-law Tony Moran.
Service will be on Thu 06/27 @ 1pm at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon. Life celebration will follow @ 3:30pm at the home of his daughter Becca and her family in Ripon.
Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019