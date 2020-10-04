Adriano Vergara CabreraSep. 8, 1929 - Oct. 1, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyOn October 1st, 2020, Our Lord brought Adriano Vergara Cabrera home peacefully. He is a generous, loving, unassuming, loyal and kind father, grandfather and great grandfather who loves his family and extended family dearly. He had a happy go-lucky attitude and both well liked and well respected by the people who knew him both for a long time or just met him. He loved singing Karaoke, especially Sinatra's My Way, played pool enthusiastically and a loyal Warrior and Pacquiao follower. He is preceded in death by his wife, Noemi and survived by his son Rommel and daughter in law Lettie; his daughter Marivic and son in law Tom; grandson Tommy; granddaughters Nice, Maryanne and Angel; great granddaughters Sam and Kim; brother Lito and his family and sisters Cecie and her family and Fely and her family.A one-hour visitation and rosary prayer will be held at Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center located at 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette on Thursday, October 8, 2020 starting at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am at the same venue, with committal ceremony to immediately follow.Due to Covid-19, the family requests that those who will be in attendance wear mask and practice social distancing. A packed meal will be distributed in lieu of the traditional after burial reception. When the pandemic is over, the family hopes to host a Celebration of Life reception in his honor.