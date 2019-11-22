|
|
Adrienne Miller
Crockett
Adrienne F. Miller (affectionately known as "Ade") died peacefully on November 12, 2019 at the age of 70. Ade was born to Frank & Jean ("Chickie") Miller and grew up in Crockett, California. She spoke often of her adventures in Crockett with family and friends. She met and married Patrick J. Matty ("Pat") and they started life together in Newport Oregon. In 1973, she gave birth to their only child, Ariel. They spent the next 20+ years raising their daughter and enjoying the cold, foggy beach with the dogs, and the constant crashing sounds of the Pacific Ocean. In 1995, she became the loving grandmother to Jonathan. Ade worked in the medical and insurance billing business for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed crafting, embroidery and beading. She loved the Oregon coast and the relaxed vibe of beach town living; it suited her well. She relocated to the Bay Area of California in 1996, but always longed for Newport, Oregon. Ade was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her daughter Ariel Matty, grandson Jonathan Metcalfe, and brother Brian Miller (wife Diana). Her ashes will be given to the sand and salty water of Nye Beach in Newport, Oregon. If you ever visit Newport Oregon or Crockett California, please think of Ade, the beautiful mother, grandmother, sister.
View the online memorial for Adrienne Miller
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 22, 2019