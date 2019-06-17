|
Aenid "Jill" Aragon Jan. 14, 1930~Jun. 13, 2019 Resident of Fairfield, CA. Aenid "Jill" Aragon, 89, passed away Thursday at Kaiser Hospital in Vacaville with her son by her side. Jill was a former resident of Hercules and retired from Smurfit-Stone Container Corporation. She currently lived in Fairfield. She is survived by her son, James; grandsons, Christopher and David; great grandson, Zachary Martinez; and sister, Erin Kott. At the families request no formal services will be held and inurnment is private. Cremation and arrangements entrusted to the direction and care of Twin Chapels Mortuary, Vallejo (707) 552-6696. www.TwinChapelsMortuary.com Twin Chapels Mortuary
Published in East Bay Times on June 17, 2019