Agnes "Dee Dee" GonzalesOctober 6, 1934 – September 1, 2020Resident of Hercules, CAAgnes Odelia "Dee-Dee" Gonzales, age 85, passed away on her and her husband's (Andrew "Andy" Gonzales) 67th wedding anniversary, on September 1, 2020, at Kaiser Hospital in Vallejo, California. She was born on October 6, 1934 in Rito Quemado, New Mexico. Her parents were Bernabel and Severita (Provencher) Tapia, and the beloved sister of Richard (deceased), Emilio (deceased), Cordie (Sanchez; deceased), Ernest and Barbara (Fernandez). She was also a beautiful daughter-in-law to Teodosio and Maclovia Gonzales and sister-in-law to Stella (Charette), Hijinio, Isabel (Aragon), Alfred, Rose (Trujillo), Roger, Paula (Abu-Ghaben), and her only living sister-in-law Celina (Rodriguez).After graduating from Albuquerque High, and landing a job as a paralegal assistant, she met her husband Andy via a "pen-pal" relationship while Andy was stationed in Korea. Andy returned to New Mexico after duty, his original place of birth, and married his sweetheart. Soon after getting married on September 1, 1953, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Albuquerque, Andy and his beautiful young wife "rolled out in a white Packard to California to start a family."And that they did.The first child was Alfred (b. 1954) of Chico, and then immediately following, all within a two-year span from each other, except the last child, were Sonya (Sanchez) of Oakley, Frank of Richmond, David of Fairfield, Robert (Fr. Masseo) of Santa Maria, Daniel of Chico, Elizabeth of Martinez, and Veronica (Osejo) of Benicia. Most of the family were born in the Richmond area, attended St. Cornelius Elementary School, and were raised with a strong catholic upbringing. This was important to Dee Dee, though she did not shout her faith, she lived it and her kids watched.Dee Dee worked as a secretary for thirty years in various departments for the City of Richmond. Additionally, along with her husband Andy, she was involved in the Catholic Family Movement at Saint Mark's Church in the 1950's, was a charting member and served as secretary for the United Council of Spanish Speaking Citizens (Concilio), and assisted her husband in operating a gardening business, which lasted close to fifty years. She was a member of Saint Mark's Church, Saint Cornelius Church, Saint Paul's, and most recently until her passing, Saint Patrick's Church in Rodeo, Ca. More importantly than this, Dee-Dee was a mother and pillar of strength and comfort, setting examples of empathy, love and forgiveness for 8 strong minded children. She beamed at them all, and this gave them confidence. In a world of busyness, aggression, and worldliness, she projected family values, kindness, and humility. She was offered a full ride college scholarship by her attorney boss when she graduated from high school but chose the life of a mother and devoted wife instead. Her legacy lives on in her kids and the many others who she touched. She had an inquisitive, entrepreneurial mind and knack for hunting for treasures and reselling them for a profit. And she loved it. Her passions were grounded in her roots from New Mexico, from eating Chile and Pinon to collecting Native American art. She loved her husband and he loved her and were married 67 years. Her love radiated to her eight children, twenty-three grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.The family is blessed to have known such a beautiful, bright, elegant, woman, mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and role model. Through the Death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, and through the intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, may Agnes "Dee Dee" Tapia Gonzales, rest in peace until we all meet again.Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the family will be gathering for a private Rosary, Viewing and Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, officiated by her son, Fr. Masseo Gonzales.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either of the two non-profit organizations listed below.Dee Gonzales Memorial FundGetting Sewing Machines into Needy Hands Across AmericaCharity Smith Foundation13100 Filly LaneTruckee, Ca 96161EIN#87-0636433El Padrecito Ministries, Inc.960A Guadalupe StreetGuadalupe, Ca. 93434805-427-2373EIN 20-5986583