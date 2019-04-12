East Bay Times Obituaries
Agnes M. Ringo


Agnes M. Ringo
September 3, 1923 - March 30, 2019
Lifelong Resident of Alameda
Agnes M. Ringo of Alameda passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 30, 2019. She was born on September 3, 1923 in Alameda. Agnes loved being around her family and friends as well as participating in various activities within the community. She was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Agnes is survived by her son Ed; Grandchildren Olivia, Victoria, Megan, Kelsey and her great Grandchild Maverick. She was pre deceased by her daughter Dolly. She is the Mother-in-Law of Steven Small. Private Crypt side services were held at the Mt. View Cemetery Mausoleum, Oakland, CA. on Tuesday April 9, 2019. For further information please call Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 12, 2019
