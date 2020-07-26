1/1
Agnes Slade
1919 - 2020
December 9, 1919 - July 18, 2020
Resident of Hayward, CA
Born in Hawaii on December 9, 1919 and passed on July 18, 2020; Agnes lived in Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor. She attended McKinley High School and married Raymond B. Santos after graduation. In 1947, she was widowed at 28 years old with four young children and worked at Sears Roebuck to support her family. A few years later she met William Slade on a blind date and later married. They joined their families of Agnes' four children and William's daughter, then had two more children. They moved their family from Hawaii to California in 1960 and were married for 60 years until his passing in 2012.
Agnes had several interests including watching TV wrestling, collecting thimbles, and visiting Lake Tahoe for the scenery and entertainment. She loved playing Cribbage and Spades with her children and grandkids. She loved working on crafts, particularly sewing and crochet. She crocheted dozens of afghan blankets for family members and hats for children undergoing chemotherapy and for the homeless. She also crocheted hats for her attending nurses while recuperating from a fall. Everyone came to know her as Granny, partly for the design of the "granny squares" in her crochet patterns.
Agnes loved spending time with her family and always felt blessed to have found two incredible husbands and fathers for her children. One of the family's fondest memories of her is when she'd spend hours making homemade sushi for everyone at Christmas. She felt blessed to have had a 100-year birthday party with nearly all her family in attendance. She was a devout Catholic and would pray the Rosary daily.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond B. Santos, Sr. and her second husband, William Slade, Sr., her eldest daughter, Victoria Allen, son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Susie Santos. She is survived by her children - Raymond B. Santos, Jr., Gordon Santos, Claudia Smith, Wilma Johnson and William Slade, Jr. plus her beloved daughters-in-law and sons-in-law, many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A family memorial will be scheduled for a later date. Agnes was loved by many. We will miss you, Granny, Aloha!


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 23, 2020
I am so grateful that I showed up to christmas eve that year and that I had the chance to spend the time with you I did and so happy that we got to know each other and I will treasure our time together. Skunk every one on cribbage up there and I will strive to be a 100 like you. I love you Granny
Jerine Santos
Family
