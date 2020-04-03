|
Aileen Burbidge
March 18, 1921-March 19, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Aileen passed away a day after her 99th birthday. She was born in Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada to Jack and Annie Kerr. She married Emerson Burbidge in 1950 and they immigrated to the US in 1951. Aileen worked as a nurse at Alameda Hospital for more than 20 years in the OB department. She loved her work of taking care of newborns. Aileen is the beloved mother of Lorna (Alan) and Lloyd (Laura). She is the beloved Grandma of Karin, Kristi, Elise, Marcie, and Nick. She is also the beloved NeeNee of Nathaniel, Madelynn, and Sequoia. Aileen was an ice hockey enthusiast and an avid fan of the San Jose Sharks. She was an active member of First Covenant Church, Oakland. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. Celebration of Life TBA.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 3, 2020