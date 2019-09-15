|
Akiko Iris Tan
Resident of Richmond
Akiko Iris Tan, 92, passed peacefully at her home on August 6, 2019. Born in Tacoma, WA, the third of six girls. She is survived by her oldest sister, Hiroko Yoshioka and her family, youngest sister, Yvonne Moriwaki and her family, sister in law, Yaeko Tan, Cindy and John Arcieri, Suzie Sakuma and Karen Kuwada, Melanie Iwamoto, Jenny Tanaka and many grand nephews and nieces across the country. She and her late husband, Masamichi, were married in San Francisco after World War II and were longtime residents of Richmond.
Iris, as she was known to her friends, enjoyed going to the casinos and had organized numerous overnight bus trips to Reno and several day trips to Red Hawk Casino and Strawberry Hill. Her regulars enjoyed the outings. She and her husband loved to travel all over the U.S, Mexico, the Caribbean and Japan. She also enjoyed tending to her orchids, peonies, roses, and persimmon tree.
Aki was met in heaven by her husband, Mas, three of her sisters and brothers in law, Katsuye and Ken Tanaka and their two sons, Ricky and Randy, Sada and Junius Sakuma, Chizu and Stanley Iwamoto, and brothers in law, Mas Yoshioka, Giichi Moriwaki.
May you rest in eternal peace and joy, auntie.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 1 p.m. when family and friends will be invited to share their remembrances of Auntie Aki/Iris at Sunset View Mortuary and Cemetery in El Cerrito, CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019