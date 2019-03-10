Akio Adachi

June 26, 1928 - February 13, 2019

San Leandro

On February 13, 2019, Akio Adachi passed on after a brief illness. Akio was born in Courtland, CA and like all the Japanese Americans on the West Coast, spent World War II in an internment camp. Akio and his family were interned at the Tule Lake Internment Camp. After the war, the family went back to Japan. While in Japan, Akio met Shin, the woman who he would be married to for the rest of his life. Eventually Akio returned to the United States and went to work for the Federal Government, starting with the US Army Audit Agency and the Defense Contract Audit Agency. Akio was a longtime resident of San Leandro. Upon his retirement in 1988, Akio settled into a life with Shin that revolved around their large collection of bonsai plants, extensive yard and occasional travel.

He is survived by his wife Shin, son Robert, nephews, Craig Okabe and family, and Jeff Adachi and family, nieces Tami Adachi and family, Shari Gee and family, and Tracey Okabe-Yamamura and family. Akio was preceded in death by his parents Tetsujiro and Fusa Adachi, his brothers Kazuto, Tadashi, Kiyoshi and sisters Masako and Helen.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Eden Medical Center and the San Leandro Healthcare Center for making Akio's last days comfortable and for their compassion and kindness. In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.





