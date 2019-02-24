Akira Honda

Resident of El Cerrito

Aki was born on August 22, 1931, a Sacramento native where he lived for many years. He was a pharmacist and retired from Kaiser Hospital. For the past 36 years, he resided in El Cerrito with his beloved wife, Kimi. They enjoyed traveling, skiing, golfing, ballroom dancing, bowling and socializing with their friends. He passed away on February 5, 2019 after suffering a heart attack. He is survived by his wife, Kimi, his children and step-children, Alan (Judy), Blaine (Anna), Vivian (Raymond), David, Gregg, Susie, and his grandchildren, Veronica, Dylan, Alex and Chloe. He is also survived by his brother, Toru (Alice), as well as many nieces and nephews. He was dearly loved and will be terribly missed.

Friends and family are welcome to join the family at a memorial service 11:00AM on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Sunset View Mortuary located on Colusa Ave at Fairmount Ave. in El Cerrito, CA.





