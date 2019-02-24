Alan Beeston Holloway

Sep. 4, 1932 – Feb. 18, 2019

Resident of Orinda

Alan Beeston Holloway, 86, passed away peacefully on February 18th in Walnut Creek surrounded by family.

Alan was born and raised in Oakland, CA as the only child of Leslie and Eva Holloway. He attended Oakland High and Saint Mary's College, then completed 2 years of military service in Korea. After returning home, he finished his college degree at UC Berkeley in 1958.

After graduation, he began a job at the John F. Forbes accounting firm in San Francisco, where he had Saint Mary's College as a client. One day, Brother President Michael Quinn called and asked him to join the college (first as controller, then as chief financial officer), where he dedicated the rest of his professional career. While at the college, he especially enjoyed interacting with staff, faculty and students and formed many life-long friendships. After retiring from Saint Mary's, he served full-time on the Y&H Soda Foundation Board of Directors, which allowed him to benefit many charitable causes. Alan participated in numerous boards and volunteer organizations, including: NACUBO, FFOG, PICO, School of Applied Theology, and Northern Light Schools.

His hobbies and interests included: worldwide travel, especially to Hawaii, swimming, gardening, reading, cooking, eating out at restaurants, following financial markets and politics. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and attending St Mary's basketball games.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Shirley, children, Mary Anne (Phil) and Robert (Tricia), brother-in-law, AJ Johnson, grandchildren, Becky (Justin), Melissa, Kevin, Andrew, Lauren and Michael, and great-grandchildren, Landon, Lillian and Addison.

A funeral mass will be held at St Monica Catholic Church, 1001 Camino Pablo, Moraga, on Friday March 1st at 10:30am. A private burial service will occur later. Charitable donations may be made to the Alan B Holloway Endowed Scholarship Fund at Saint Mary's College.





