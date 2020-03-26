Home

Alan David Rosenzweig


1960 - 2020
Alan David Rosenzweig Obituary
Alan David Rosenzweig
In Loving Memory On Your 60th Birthday
Mar 26, 1960 - Dec 5, 2004
Our beloved son Alan was taken from us in a tragic accident fifteen years ago. Alan was a brilliant, unique, bright light in this world and we miss him so very much. Alan is survived by parents Claire and Paul; wife Nancy; brother Steven (Joan); sister Susan (Isaac); and nieces Stacey and Alanna (who carries his name); and nephew Andrew.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 26, 2020
