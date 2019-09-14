East Bay Times Obituaries
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
1931 - 2019
Alan L. Guttman
Aug. 18, 1931 - Sept. 10, 2019
Walnut Creek, CA
Alan Guttman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by loved ones. His beloved wife of 62 years, Beatrice, preceded him in death in 2015. He is survived by daughters, Julie Guttman, Brenda (Joe) Colgate, and Suzanne Guttman (Jack) Healy; granddaughters, Rachel (Eric) Olson, Jacqueline (Mark) Jecmen, and Sarah Colgate (fiance, Machai Pace); step-grandson, Brian ("Bo") Healy; great-grandchildren, Caroline Sydell Olson, Jacob Joseph ("JJ") Olson, Finnley Bea Jecmen, and two "future" great-grandchildren, baby-girl Olson, due mid-September 2019, and baby-boy Jecmen, due mid-January 2020. Alan is also survived by his two dachshunds, Willy and Charles, brother-in-law, Stuart Klitsner, sister-in-law, Lois Gladser, and many dear nieces, nephews and long-time friends.
The family wishes to thank Alan's caregivers Ranjuan ("Ming") Laoposri, Plien ("Oie") Vernon and Duangporn ("Joom") Wongdee, as well as Hospice Nurse Lila and the Hospice East Bay team for their excellent care.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Monday, September 16, at 10:30 a.m., Oakmont Mortuary, 2099 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Mastocytosis Society (https://tmsforacure.org/ ) or to Hospice East Bay (https://www.hospiceeastbay.org/).


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 14, 2019
