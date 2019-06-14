Alan R. Thompson

Aug 8, 1959 – Jun 4, 2019

Resident of Alameda

Born in Alameda, CA on August 8, 1959 to Harold Thompson and the late Margaret Thompson, Alan was the beloved husband of Kari Thompson; father of Angelina Blick and Janie Thompson; grandfather of Luke Blick; brother of Jewelie and Lorin Thompson, and the late Marianne Garcia.

Alan was an incredibly loving family man, an avid car enthusiast, and enjoyed relaxing at the beach or with a fishing reel in his hand. True to his kind-hearted and giving nature, he was a dedicated member of Kiwanis who enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels to Alamedans in need. He was very involved in the Alameda community and could frequently be spotted alongside his wife at local events.

Alan was a general contractor for over 35 years, beginning as a child helping his father with the family business, and then running his own company with his brother during his adult life. He was a master craftsman of remodeling kitchens and bathrooms, and could repair anything imaginable in houses or cars.

Alan had an uncanny ability to make friends everywhere he went, and was always ready to lend a hand, tell a story, or start the party. His smiling face, twinkling eyes, and endless love and support will be missed by many.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rhythmix Cultural Works, the Midway Shelter or Alameda Meals on Wheels.





