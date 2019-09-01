Home

1937 - 2019
Alan "Robert" Walker Obituary
Alan "Robert" Walker
August 14, 1937 – August 5, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Born in Warwickshire, England to parents Jean and Jack Walker, survived by his beloved wife Joan, brother John in England, sons Anders and Bengt, granddaughters Katharine and Nina, and predeceased by sister Pamela in New Zealand. Robert studied building engineering at Birmingham University, worked as a building Estimator and Quantity surveyor in England for eight years, then on contracts as a Constructions Estimator and Project Manager one year in Nigeria and two in Sweden. Immigrated to California in 1966 and worked for General Contractors in the Bay Area. Lastly worked 17 years for the City of Newark assisting the Building, Zoning, and Fire Departments.
With ill health and a life crisis at age 46 Robert accepted Jesus as his personal savior. This led to friendship with Joan, improving health and a very good life. Robert had a long fight to live with cancer and many health challenges. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First United Methodist Church, 2950 Washington Blvd., Fremont. In lieu of flowers Robert request donations to and FINCA.


View the online memorial for Alan "Robert" Walker
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 1, 2019
