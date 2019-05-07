Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Williams


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Williams Obituary
Alan Williams
Sept. 25, 1959 - Apr. 23, 2019
Livermore
Alan, age 59, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born on Sept 25, 1959 in Livermore, CA to Dick and Pat Williams. He grew up in Livermore playing baseball in Little League and going to Oakland A's games. He spent many days in the Sierras backpacking with his family. After graduating from Livermore High School in 1977, he spent a year in the CCC, then had a brief stint in the U.S. Coast Guard. After receiving an AA degree from DVC, he lived and worked in Switzerland and traveled around Europe in 1985. After returning to the U.S., he worked in a variety of fields, including food service, grocery and retail. Alan loved fishing and playing golf. He taught children to play golf at the First Tee in Pleasanton. He is survived by his mother Pat, sister Bonnie McCarty, brother Joe, and 4 nephews and nieces. No services were held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAMI Tri-Valley, http://www.nami-trivalley.org or The First Tee of the Tri-Valley, www.thefirstteetrivalley.org.


View the online memorial for Alan Williams
Published in East Bay Times on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.