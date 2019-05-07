Alan Williams

Sept. 25, 1959 - Apr. 23, 2019

Livermore

Alan, age 59, passed away April 23, 2019. He was born on Sept 25, 1959 in Livermore, CA to Dick and Pat Williams. He grew up in Livermore playing baseball in Little League and going to Oakland A's games. He spent many days in the Sierras backpacking with his family. After graduating from Livermore High School in 1977, he spent a year in the CCC, then had a brief stint in the U.S. Coast Guard. After receiving an AA degree from DVC, he lived and worked in Switzerland and traveled around Europe in 1985. After returning to the U.S., he worked in a variety of fields, including food service, grocery and retail. Alan loved fishing and playing golf. He taught children to play golf at the First Tee in Pleasanton. He is survived by his mother Pat, sister Bonnie McCarty, brother Joe, and 4 nephews and nieces. No services were held. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to NAMI Tri-Valley, http://www.nami-trivalley.org or The First Tee of the Tri-Valley, www.thefirstteetrivalley.org.





