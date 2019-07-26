|
|
In Loving Memory
Albert Arellano, Jr.
July 26, 1980 ~ Nov. 20, 2005
MY SON, MY LOVE,
MY WORLD
HAPPY 39TH
BIRTHDAY
It saddens me to be wishing you a HAPPY BIRTHDAY for the 14th year, not having you with us has left an open wound that will never heal no matter how long you are gone from us. We miss you just as much today as the day you left this earth. My son you were and still are one of a kind.
LOVE: MOM, DAD, BROTHERS AND SISTER
TILL WE MEET AGAIN MY SON!!!!
Published in East Bay Times on July 26, 2019