Albert D. Clenney

May 11, 1927 - March 20, 2019

Resident of San Leandro

Albert David Clenney, resident of San Leandro died peacefully in his home Thursday, March 21st surrounded by his loving family. Al was born in Florida and moved to the Bay Area after serving in the US navy. He worked for Southern Pacific Railroad for 40 years. Al was an avid outdoorsman , loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Al was a loving husband, father and grandfather and a great neighbor , always there to lend a hand to others. He was generous, caring and touched so many lives. He will be missed. Services will be at Santos-Robinson mortuary, 160 Estudillo Ave. San Leandro, CA on Wednesday, March 27. Viewing from 9am-12:30pm followed by a service at 1 pm. Reception at Manor Baptist Church following service. Donations in Al's name can be made to Angels Hospice care or Manor Baptist Church.





