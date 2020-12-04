Albert GalvanSeptember 15, 1960 - November 15, 2020Resident of Hayward, CAAlbert Benjamin Galvan, called "B" by friends and family, entered peacefully into rest in Hayward, California on November 15, 2020. He was 60 years old.Born September, 15 1960 in Oakland, California to parents Michael "Ben" and Jenny Galvan, Albert attended St. Leanders and Pacific High School. He loved building models, music, and watching car programs. Albert was a member of the Muwekma Ohlone tribe of the Bay Area and enjoyed learning about his tribal culture and history.Albert was preceded in death by his parents Michael "Ben" and Jenny Galvan; and nephew Garrett Robins. He is survived by his sons Chad, Adam and Alex; grandchildren Gabriel, Phoenix, Silas, and Raiden; siblings Theresa Laudani, Kathy Galvan, Ramona Robins, and Michael Galvan; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He will be deeply missed.A Celebration of Albert's life will be scheduled at a later date. Please be in touch with the family for more information.