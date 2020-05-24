Dr. Albert G. Giordano
Jan. 18, 1925- May 13, 2020
Fairfield
Dr. Albert G. Giordano, Ph.D., a long-time resident of the Monterey Peninsula and more recently of Byron Park in Walnut Creek, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020, at his assisted living facility Quail Creek at Paradise Valley Estates in Fairfield, CA. He was 95. Al was born in Mendocino, Calabria, Italy, on January 18, 1925, and emigrated to his hometown, Monaca, PA, when he was 3 years old. After graduating from Monaca High School in 1943, Al left the very next day after graduation to proudly serve in the US Navy in World War II. After the war ended, Al attended Mt. Mercy College in Pittsburgh, PA, St Vincent College in Latrobe, PA, and graduated from Arizona State University in 1950. He was awarded Master Degrees from the University of Pittsburgh in 1952 and Indiana University in 1954. He earned his Ph.D. Degree from the University of Ottawa, Canada, in 1967.
Al was preceded in death by his first and beloved wife, Jackie Duffey, who died at the age of 49, and their daughter, Barbara, who died at the age of 40, both of whom succumbed to the terrible, debilitating Huntington's Disease. Al is survived by his other loving children, his sons Greg and Jim and daughter Maria Licoscos, Jim's wife Wendi, and granddaughters Jackie Licoscos and Siena and Gianna Giordano. Al is also survived by his second wife, Pauline, and her daughter and husband, Tammy and Brady Jens, and their 2 daughters, Abby and Ally Jens.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Al's memory are requested to be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018, https://hdsa.org. Interment will be private at the family crypt at the San Carlos Catholic Cemetery-Mausoleum in Monterey. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, no Roman Catholic funeral mass will be able to be held but the family hopes to eventually schedule and hold a memorial mass and reception at the Carmel Mission once circumstances permit.
View the online memorial for Dr. Albert G. Giordano
Published in East Bay Times on May 24, 2020.