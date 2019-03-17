Albert J. Rothman

January 16, 1924 ~ December 11, 2018

Resident of Livermore, California

Albert J. Rothman, 94, of Livermore died peacefully at his home of 40 years on Dec. 11, 2018. He was born Jan. 16, 1924 to immigrant Jewish parents and raised in Brooklyn, NY, as later described in his autobiography, "A Brooklyn Odyssey." He graduated second in his class at Stuyvesant H.S., received a B.S. in Chem. Engineering at Columbia U., made possible by a Pulitzer Scholarship, and was awarded an M.S. at Brooklyn Polytechnic. In 1946, as a young engineer at American Cyanamid, he met Jeannette, his wife of 19 years. The allure of the West drew them to California, where their three children were born. He completed a PhD in Chem. Engineering at UC Berkeley, and pursued a career as Research Engineer at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory until his retirement in 1986. A self-described "poet-scientist" and Mensa member, Albert was acutely intelligent, articulate, and abounding with energy. His passions included music, words, humor, wilderness, and social justice. Even as years advanced, his expansive personality greeted a room with exuberance, engendering him an ever-expanding circle of friends. An avid hiker well into his late eighties, he spent many years in his RV experiencing and chronicling the great parks of the West. He is survived by his daughters, Denise Rothman (Bob Fitch) and Lynn Iwase, son, Joel Rothman (Molly Rothman), grandchildren Emily Iwase, Adam Bairzin, Albee Rothman, and Jennifer Rothman, former wife, Jeannette, and brother Ed Rothman. A memorial to celebrate this life well-lived will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 1893 N Vasco Rd, Livermore at 130 pm on Saturday, March 30 2019. For more information, contact: [email protected]





