|
|
Albert Julio Zamolo
July 8, 1929 – September 26, 2019
Resident of Pleasant Hill
Albert (Al) Julio Zamolo passed away peacefully on Thursday at age 90 of natural causes. He touched many lives with his generous spirit and positive outlook on life.
Al was born in Martinez, CA and graduated from Alhambra High School. He received a Bachelors degree in education from St. Mary's College and a Masters degree in Administration from the University of California – Berkeley. After serving in the U.S Army for two years, Al enjoyed a 35-year career as a teacher and administrator with the Mt. Diablo Unified School District. Al was a long time, active member of Christ the King Catholic Church where he volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Al loved tennis and golf and was an active member of Seniors In Retirement (SIRs).
Al is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Joan; devoted children and their spouses Paul Zamolo and Michelle Ferreira of Oakland, Craig and Michele Zamolo of Bend, Oregon, Steve and Rachel Zamolo of Newport Beach, Chris and Donna Zamolo of Martinez, Lynne and Jim With of Pleasant Hill and Karen and Jerry Gray of Martinez. Al is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral service on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Road, Pleasant Hill, CA. A reception will follow the service at Christ the King Catholic Church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Christ the King Catholic Church or Hospice East Bay, 3470 Buskirk Ave., Pleasant Hill, CA 94523.
View the online memorial for Albert Julio Zamolo
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 1, 2019