Albert Kaljian
October 25, 1924-July 30, 2019
Moraga
Albert "Al" Kaljian passed away at home on July 30th. Albert was the son of Harry Kaljian and Rose Latchinian Kaljian. He was born in Fresno, California. The family moved to San Francisco but he still spent summers on his uncle's farm in Fowler.
Al graduated from Mission High School in 1942. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served from 1942-1946 and 1951-1952.
Al married Mae Tulanian on June 24, 1951. They were married 68 years at the time of his passing.
Al worked as a Manufacturer's Representative in the furniture industry.
He was a skilled woodworker making beautiful toys, birds, doll beds and intricate Armenian crosses.
Al was a dedicated parishioner of St Vartan Armenian Church in Oakland. He was a 75 year member of the Triple X Fraternity and a Master Mason in the Masonic Lodge.
Above all, Al loved his family. He was extremely proud of each of his children and grandchildren.
Al is survived by his wife, Mae, his children Ellyn Kesinger (Tom), Diane Kaljian-Combs (Mark) and Robert Kaljian. He is also survived by his grandchildren Paul (Tseday), Steven (Joe), Peter (Elena) and Juliana, and, his cousin Sonia Chilingirian.
Viewing will be held Tuesday, August 6 from 5 to 7:30 at Oakmont Memorial Park. Funeral will be held Wednesday, August 7 at 11 am at St Vartan Armenian Church 650 Spruce Street Oakland. Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Vartan Church Endowment Fund.
