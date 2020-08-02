Albert SoaresNov. 30, 1928 - July 26, 2020Resident of Castro ValleyAlbert A. Soares, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 26, 2020. Albert was born on November 30, 1928 to Joseph and Helen Soares in Oakland. He graduated from Castlemont High School, where he exceled in track and football earning the honor of All City Football, and met the love of his life, Ramona Parker. In 2014, Father Joesph Ferreria renewed their wedding vows in a lovely ceremony. Al was a loyal employee of Kilpatrick's, finishing his 42 year career as a Supervisor in the East Bay Region.Albert was a person of deep faith and a parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Albert enjoyed golfing, walking his American Cocker Spaniels, traveling to Hawaii, and spending quality time with his family and friends. A warm, loving and kind man, Al is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ramona, grandchildren Michael Soares and Kristen Soares (in-law) and Stacey Soares Hallatt and Michael Hallatt (in law) and great grandchildren Connor and Tyler Soares and Natalie and Hayden Hallatt and his dog Humphrey Bogart ("Boggie"), whom he adored. He is preceded in death by Randall Soares -- August 21, 1946 who passed away in 2018. A vigil and service is being held at Holy Sepulchre on Wednesday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the East Bay SPCA.