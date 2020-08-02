1/1
Albert Soares
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Soares
Nov. 30, 1928 - July 26, 2020
Resident of Castro Valley
Albert A. Soares, age 91, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on July 26, 2020. Albert was born on November 30, 1928 to Joseph and Helen Soares in Oakland. He graduated from Castlemont High School, where he exceled in track and football earning the honor of All City Football, and met the love of his life, Ramona Parker. In 2014, Father Joesph Ferreria renewed their wedding vows in a lovely ceremony. Al was a loyal employee of Kilpatrick's, finishing his 42 year career as a Supervisor in the East Bay Region.
Albert was a person of deep faith and a parishioner at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Albert enjoyed golfing, walking his American Cocker Spaniels, traveling to Hawaii, and spending quality time with his family and friends. A warm, loving and kind man, Al is survived by his wife of 74 years, Ramona, grandchildren Michael Soares and Kristen Soares (in-law) and Stacey Soares Hallatt and Michael Hallatt (in law) and great grandchildren Connor and Tyler Soares and Natalie and Hayden Hallatt and his dog Humphrey Bogart ("Boggie"), whom he adored. He is preceded in death by Randall Soares -- August 21, 1946 who passed away in 2018. A vigil and service is being held at Holy Sepulchre on Wednesday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the East Bay SPCA.


View the online memorial for Albert Soares



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Service
11:00 AM
Holy Sepulchre
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Contra Costa Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved