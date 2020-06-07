Albina M. Pedrotti
1919 - 2020
Albina M. Pedrotti
Resident of Concord
Albina Maria Pedrotti entered into rest in Pleasant Hill on June 2, 2020; born in Weed, CA on December 20, 1919 to Giovanni and Angela Bortolazzo – parents who immigrated from Italy.
She and Bennie were married in Weed and lived in the Yreka area before moving to Vallejo where they raised their sons. After Bennie retired they moved to Napa and spent many happy years there. Albina has spent the last several years in Pleasant Hill.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved to cook Italian food and provide a comfortable and loving home for her family. She also loved gardening and spending time in her yard tending her flowers and vegetables.
We were able to celebrate the milestone of her 100th birthday with her this past December with many friends and family members in attendance.
Albina is survived by her son and wife Dario and Linda Pedrotti, grandchildren Anthony (Jennifer) Pedrotti, Brian (Jennifer) Pedrotti and Caryn (CJ) Carlson and great grandchildren Jack, Michael, Benjamin, Joseph, Cate, Elle, Noah and Chloe.
Albina was preceded in death by her husband Bennie Pedrotti and son David Pedrotti.
We would like to thank all her caregivers over the years in Carlton Senior Living and Memory Care for their love and devotion, and to Hospice who came to help in her last days.
Private interment service will be held in All Souls Cemetery in Vallejo.


Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
