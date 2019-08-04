|
|
Albina Mary Galetto
June 25, 1932 - July 29, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Albina Mary Galetto passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief but valiant battle with a brain tumor. She was born in Alameda to Bianca and Settimo Tesconi on June 25, 1932. She has lived in the same house on High Street her entire life - growing up as a child, making a home for her family and spending many tireless days and nights cooking in the same kitchen and always enjoying the company of her family, relatives and friends. Albina was a devoted daughter, a beloved wife, an amazing mother and Nonna, and cherished cousin and friend to many. She is a lifelong member of St. Phillip Neri Parish as well as ICF Branch #10.
Albina was preceded in death earlier this year in April by her husband Mario and is survived by her children Mark, Christine (Tom), Paul, John, Patrick (Lisa) and her grandchildren Robert, Marie (Andrew), John, Nicholas, Michael and Sofia.
A recitation of the rosary and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 AM, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM at St Philip Neri Church 3100 Van Buren Ave Alameda, CA 94501. A reception will immediately follow the services. Private Interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019