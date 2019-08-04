East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St Philip Neri Church
3100 Van Buren Ave
Alameda, CA
View Map
Rosary
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Philip Neri Church
3100 Van Buren Ave
Alameda, CA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St Philip Neri Church
3100 Van Buren Ave
Alameda, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Albina Galetto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albina Mary Galetto


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Albina Mary Galetto Obituary
Albina Mary Galetto
June 25, 1932 - July 29, 2019
Resident of Alameda
Albina Mary Galetto passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief but valiant battle with a brain tumor. She was born in Alameda to Bianca and Settimo Tesconi on June 25, 1932. She has lived in the same house on High Street her entire life - growing up as a child, making a home for her family and spending many tireless days and nights cooking in the same kitchen and always enjoying the company of her family, relatives and friends. Albina was a devoted daughter, a beloved wife, an amazing mother and Nonna, and cherished cousin and friend to many. She is a lifelong member of St. Phillip Neri Parish as well as ICF Branch #10.
Albina was preceded in death earlier this year in April by her husband Mario and is survived by her children Mark, Christine (Tom), Paul, John, Patrick (Lisa) and her grandchildren Robert, Marie (Andrew), John, Nicholas, Michael and Sofia.
A recitation of the rosary and funeral Mass will be held on Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 AM, with a viewing beginning at 9:30 AM at St Philip Neri Church 3100 Van Buren Ave Alameda, CA 94501. A reception will immediately follow the services. Private Interment at St Mary's Cemetery in Oakland.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Albina Mary Galetto
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Albina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now