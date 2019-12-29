|
|
Alex P. Danilov
Nov. 24, 1924 - Dec. 15, 2019
Resident of Lafayette
Alex was born on 11/24/1924 to Peter and Ludmila in Vladivostok, Russia. This was a time of great turmoil after the Revolution of 1917. Originally led by Lenin proceeded by Stalin, the family escaped to China. As the years passed, they finally arrived in America and settled in Seattle. When the Korean War broke out, Alex and his brother Dan were the first inductees in the US Army from Seattle. After the war, Alex stayed in Seattle then moved to San Francisco and worked at the Oakland Army Base for 15 years. He met his wife Barbara in 1958 and married in 1959. With Barbara at his side he passed on December 15, 2019. I want to give special thanks to the Vitas Hospice for the care given to Alex. In lieu of flowers, donate to . Family and friends are invited to attend services which will be held on Monday, January 6 at 10:00AM at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Road, Lafayette, CA 94549. There will be a reception immediately following the service.
View the online memorial for Alex P. Danilov
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 29, 2019