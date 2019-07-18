Alex Pastrick

March 30, 1920 - May 13, 2019

Formerly of San Leandro; Resident of San Ramon

Alex Pastrick passed away peacefully at home on May 13, 2019 at the age of 99, with his family by his side. He formerly resided in San Leandro for 66 years but the last three years lived in San Ramon. Alex was born the ninth of ten children to Stephen and Julia Pastrick on March 30, 1920 in Gowen, Oklahoma. At the age of four, Alex moved to Ambridge, PA to live with his oldest brother. When Alex began school, his father bought a house and moved to Ambridge. This allowed Alex to reunite and move in with his father (his mother passed away when he was two years old). After his schooling, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corp and served during World War II in the South Pacific Islands. He met the love of his life, Florence, on a blind date and they were married six months later. They honeymooned in California and settled in San Leandro, where they raised their three children.

Alex enjoyed taking his family camping every summer, playing bridge, and spending time with the pot-luck group of over 40 years. He was a lifelong Bay Area sports fan and loved to root for his favorite teams – Golden State Warriors, San Jose Sharks, Oakland Raiders, and Oakland A's. For years, he enjoyed going to A's games as a season ticket holder. However, he never forgot his roots and continued to follow the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates.

Alex was the beloved husband of the late Florence Pastrick for 66 years. He was the loving father of daughters MaryAnne (Robert) Lucia, Linda (Tom) Radmilovic, and son Bob (Diana). He is also survived by his grandchildren Krista, Philip (Charlotte), Jenessa (Dan), and Natalie, his great-grandson Ben, and many nieces and nephews. Alex was the last surviving child of his siblings.

He will be remembered for his warm smile, kind heart, and love of sports. He was a quiet man and a good listener, but he could always make someone laugh with his good sense of humor. He always had a desire to learn, and even in his later years, he had an interest to learn modern technology and loved using his iPad on a daily basis. One of his greatest joys was the time he spent with family. It gives us much comfort knowing that Alex is reunited with his loving wife. He will be forever in our hearts.

