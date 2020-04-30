|
|
Alexander "Butch" Saxon
February 13, 1954 – April 24, 2020
Resident of Fremont
Alexander "Butch" Saxon was born on February 13, 1954, in New York. He passed away on April 24, 2020, in Fremont, CA at the age of 66. Alex is survived by his brother Pete Saxon and sister Diana Sugihara (Neil). Nephew Ryan and niece Claire. Also survived by his uncles, aunts, and cousins. Alex graduated from Mission San Jose High School in 1972. He loved to play football. He was a good guy and he loved his family. "Go Raiders." Burial at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward.
View the online memorial for Alexander "Butch" Saxon
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 30, 2020