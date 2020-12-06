1/2
Alexander Terry
1924 - 2020
Alexander Terry
March 23, 1924 - November 22, 2020
Resident of Alameda,California
Mr. Terry passed away at his residence in Alameda on November 22nd. Originally from Denver, Colorado, he was a combat veteran of World War II. He continued his career in the US Naval Reserve, and eventually retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. In addition, he worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station, and retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) in 1986.
He is survived by his wife; His two children, daughter Theresa Morgan of Chatsworth, California, and his son Alexander Terry, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada. His six grandchildren; Scott, Lea, Lisa, Lana, Alexander and Nicholas; His two great grandchildren; Atlas and Waylon, and three stepchildren.
Funeral services will be held for Mr. Alexander Terry this Tuesday, December 8th at 10:30am with full military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Alexander Terry



Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Sacramento Valley National Cemetery
