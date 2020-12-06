Alexander TerryMarch 23, 1924 - November 22, 2020Resident of Alameda,CaliforniaMr. Terry passed away at his residence in Alameda on November 22nd. Originally from Denver, Colorado, he was a combat veteran of World War II. He continued his career in the US Naval Reserve, and eventually retired as a Master Chief Petty Officer. In addition, he worked at the Alameda Naval Air Station, and retired from the Naval Air Rework Facility (NARF) in 1986.He is survived by his wife; His two children, daughter Theresa Morgan of Chatsworth, California, and his son Alexander Terry, Jr. of Las Vegas, Nevada. His six grandchildren; Scott, Lea, Lisa, Lana, Alexander and Nicholas; His two great grandchildren; Atlas and Waylon, and three stepchildren.Funeral services will be held for Mr. Alexander Terry this Tuesday, December 8th at 10:30am with full military honors at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).