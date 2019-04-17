|
Alexandria L. Mason Resident of Richmond A loving wife and mother passed away on April 5, 2019. She was best known for her dedication to church and serving the community in Richmond Ca., as a pharmacy clerk at Central Pharmacy. She is survived by her husband, Pastor Jesse Mason Jr., mother, Ms. Pinkie Lewis, children Mr. Jason L. Mason and Ms. Jessica L. Mason and host of family and friends. The viewing will be held, Friday, April 19, 2019, at Fuller Funeral Chapel in Richmond Ca. from 2-6pm. The Home going Celebration will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Macedonia Baptist Church at 11am and the internment will be at Rolling Hills Memorial Park in Richmond Ca., immediately to follow. Fuller Funeral Home 510-237-5473
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 17, 2019