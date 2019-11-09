|
|
Alfred Accurso, Sr.
Resident of Concord, California
Alfred Accurso, Sr., 86 of Concord, CA passed away peacefully at the home that he built, surrounded by loved ones on March 13, 2019. Al was born in Queens, NY. His parents immigrated from Palermo Sicily in the early 1900s. Al graduated from Sequoia High School in Redwood City and San Jose State University. After graduation, he worked for the county of Contra Costa for 30 years as their Senior Real Estate Agent. Al was a dedicated public servant and volunteer in youth programs. Al was an avid sportsman and was a star athlete in high school. Al was a champion Collegiate and Golden Gloves Boxer. Al raced cars until he was 81 years old. Being an avid outdoors-man, he loved to hunt and fish. He felt at home near any body of water. Al was also a champion for the developmentally disabled for many decades. He was a past president for the Contra Costa Cerebral Palsy Society, the We Care Center and the George Miller Center for the developmentally disabled. Al was instrumental in the founding and construction of the "We Care" center in Concord. Al was always very generous with his time and money, helping anyone in need. He would talk with anybody and never had a loss for words. His stories were countless. Al was full of great wit, humor and charm. He is survived by his beloved wife, Coralla of 62 years, their two sons, Alfred Jr. and Anthony and his brother Richard. At Al's request, there was a private service for the family. Al will be sorely missed by all. Al would welcome any donations sent to the We Care Center in Concord, CA
Dear Al, the date of your birthday is coming up. We will be remembering you with much love. Rest in peace, Your loving family.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 9, 2019