Alfred Edward Rea
Resident of Walnut Creek
On Thursday, June 11th, 2020, Alfred "Edward" Rea, loving husband and father of five children, passed away at the age of 95.
Ed was born in San Francisco, California on October 22, 1924 to William Samuel Rea and Helen Elizabeth Rea. He was the middle child of three sons, and when he was three years old, his family moved to Laurelton, New York, where he spent his formative years, summering in Patchogue Village on the south shore of Long Island, and graduating from St. Albans High School in 1941. Music was truly the love of his life; he started piano lessons in his early years of elementary school, and he played nearly everyday of his life for at least 80 years. He also loved playing baseball with his friends, and digging for clams, swimming and boating with his brothers on Long Island.
He was drafted into the Army in 1944, and served in France, Germany and in the South Pacific on Okinawa until his honorable discharge in 1946.
In 1951, Ed graduated from Adelphi College in Garden City Long Island with a degree in Music, and a minor in business and accounting. He worked in New York City in the accounting department of a large oil company for about a year before following his parents and brothers back to San Francisco California. Although he would spend the rest of his life living in the San Francisco Bay Area, he always considered himself to be a New Yorker, and remained loyal to the NY Yankees and the NY Jets.
In 1956, Ed married Louise Marie Beber-Vanzo, moved to San Jose, California, and spent the next 35 years raising 5 children until her untimely passing in 1990.
In 1993, Ed married Ellen Claire and they have lived together in Walnut Creek for the past 27 years. Ed and Ellen's families have joined together over the years to celebrate holidays, birthdays and special occasions.
Ed was also preceded in death by his parents, his two brothers, William Samuel Rea Jr and James Francis Rea. He is survived by his wife Ellen Claire; children Edward Rea Jr, Therese Maria Crispell, John Anthony Rea, Terence Gerard Rea and Susan Louise Bardakos; grandchildren Eric Philip Crispell, Nicole Louise Bardakos, Kevin Louis Crispell and Alyssa Barbara Bardakos.
Ed will be fondly remembered by family and friends as a loving husband and father, accomplished musician, proud patriot and US Army Veteran.
Private services will be held with the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a tribute donation to your charity of choice. To express condolences, please visit www.ouimetbrothers.com
Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 18, 2020.