Alfred Edward Simonsen
Resident of Moraga
Al Simonsen passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in San Francisco. He attended Lincoln High School and U C Berkeley. He graduated from Cal in 1961 with a BS degree in Industrial Engineering and an Ensign commission in the Navy. He went right into the Navy's Flight School and earned his Wings of Gold in November of 1962. He flew the A-4 Skyhawk jet and was deployed on two cruises aboard the carrier Bon Homme Richard during the Vietnam War. He flew over 200 missions and earned several air medals including the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the Navy, Al had a successful 32 year career as a pilot for American Airlines. When he retired from American Airlines in 1998 he started his second career (20 years) as a subsitute teacher in the Lamorinda junior and senior high schools.
Al always had a passion for working with young people. For 17 years he coached over 50 teams and ran soccer, basketball and softball programs for the Lafayette Moraga Youth Organization. In 1990 he was named "Moraga's Citizen of the Year" for his work in LMYA and the community. When his children entered Miramonte High School he began his volunteer work there. He started the Miramonte Boosters Club in 1981 and worked tirelessly for many years to ensure that all boys and girls would have the best fields, courts, uniforms and equipment. Al served as the first President of the Boosters Club for two years and then was President of the Parents Club for one year. He always was generous with giving of his time, talents and resources. And, until his death, he remained a loyal follower of Miramonte sports. He was affectionately known by many as "Grandpa Al."
Al was a Moraga Rotarian. His favorite project was starting, and running for many years, the Rotary Field Day for elementary students. He also was an avid Cal Bear Backer, member of the Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church, Lambda Chi Fraternity, SIRS, and The Tailhook Association.
Al is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn, of 58 years. They met at Cal their senior year. They had three children; Linda Racich of Santa Barbara (Randy), Dave Simonsen of Reno (Heidi) and Kristine Shargel of Concord (Matt), fourteen grandkids and two sisters, Judy and Ann, from Sacramento.
Al was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a steadfast friend to many. He will be remembered and deeply missed by all whose lives he touched. Family and friends are invited to his 'Celebration of Life' that will be held at the Lafayette Orinda Presbyterian Church on March 14th 2020 at 11:00am (49 Knox Drive, Lafayette.) A reception will follow at the Holy Cross Serbian Church. (1700 School Street, Moraga.) In lieu of flowers please send a tax deductible donation to the Moraga Rotary Foundation for The Al Simonsen Memorial Scholarship Fund, P. 0. Box 122, Moraga CA 94556.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 1, 2020