Alfred F. Fink
Oct. 07, 1919 - Oct. 23, 2019
Resident of Richmond
Alfred Fred Fink passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019, at 100 years old. He touched the lives of so many with his gentle kindness and his love for others.
Alfred was born in Sanger, CA, to Fred and Minnie Fink. He married his dear high school sweetheart, Margaret, who predeceased him. Alfred served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of WWII. He enjoyed a 45 year career with Chevron at the Richmond Refinery and was an active member of the Moose Lodge and SIRS. Alfred was a sports enthusiast and an avid fan of the SF Giants and the SF 49ers. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved his family dearly. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandpa.
Alfred is survived by his devoted daughters, Maryl Davis (Thom) of Benicia, and Cheryl Tollivoro (Tony) of Pleasant Hill, and his grandson, Tedd who was his pride and joy. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. He is greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Private services with Military Honors were held in Sanger, CA. Condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020