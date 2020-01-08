|
Alfred (Bud) G. McNaughton
April 4, 1942 - January 1, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Alfred (Bud) G. McNaughton, native San Franciscan, transitioned peacefully on January 1, 2020 to be with his heavenly Father. Bud was 77 years young and spry. Bud is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife Anna Marie, daughter Nicole, son Joey (wife, Stephanie) and adoring grandchildren, Jackson, Jesse, Juliana and Gabriela. In addition, Bud will be missed by his sister, cousins, nephews, nieces and many dear friends.
Bud graduated from St. Paul's Grammar School and Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco. He had a 37 year-career with S.F. Municipal Railway. His passions were Al Jolson, cable cars, 49ers, Giants and most importantly, his family. He took great pride in being called "Dad" and "Papa".
One of Bud's most admired qualities was his unconditional open and accepting heart toward all humanity. Bud always saw the good in people and could make everyone laugh. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2601 San Ramon Valley Blvd, San Ramon, CA 94583. All are invited to a reception following the Mass to share memories and celebrate Bud's vivacious and spirited life.
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 8, 2020