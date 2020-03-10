|
Alfred "Al" Gonsalves
April 23, 1936 - March 7, 2020
Lafayette
Al passed away from Alzheimer's, peacefully at home, with family close at hand.
Al grew up in Richmond, CA. Upon graduating El Cerrito High School, he enlisted in the army. After serving in Korea, he returned to his hometown, where he married his high school sweetheart Grace, started a family, and worked tirelessly at Lucky Stores while attending college. After earning a BA degree in accounting, he began his 35 year career with the IRS as a treasury agent. He and his young family moved to Lafayette in 1969.
Al was a social guy. Many have commented on his smile, laughter and warm personality. He loved to banter. He enjoyed gathering with friends and family — whether sharing a meal, coffee with his buddies, family get-togethers, or weekend getaways in Monterey with his wife and their circle of best friends. He loved tennis, playing several times a week for much of his life. Al was an avid reader. He loved to hike and explore the outdoors— local Bay Area parks, the Sierras, the Mendocino Coast to name a few. Any given day of the week he and Grace could be found walking around the Lafayette Reservoir, or along the 'bike trail'. Al was a handyman by nature, endlessly tending to projects around the house, the yard, or helping friends. There wasn't much he couldn't fix or do. Al loved spending time with family. He especially liked his late afternoon ritual of sharing a glass of wine with his wife, Grace, on the back deck, underneath the oaks, in their home of over 50 years.
Al is survived by the love of his life for over 65 years, Grace ('Gracie'); his sons Daniel Gonsalves (Susan), David Gonsalves (John), and Donald Gonsalves; his grandchildren Zach Gonsalves and Jessie Gonsalves; his sister Ramona Rudd (Frank); many nieces and nephews, and an amazing circle of lifelong friends. He will be sorely missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 10, 2020