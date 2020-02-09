|
Alfred "Fred" Granzella
June 16, 1926 - February 1, 2020
Resident of Richmond
Alfred Granzella, born in Oakland, California to Edward and Maria Granzella. The family settled in Richmond and were joined by a sister, Elda, in 1931. Some of his favorite early memories are of visiting Yosemite and the Sequoia Redwoods with his Uncle Remo and Aunt Cinsina, and various other family road trips. He also started work as a delivery clerk for Angelo's Delicatessen in El Cerrito at the tender age of 13, continuing that job through high school.
Alfred (Fred) graduated from Richmond Union High School in 1944, and immediately joined the United States Navy. From 1944 to the end of the war, Fred served as an electrician aboard the USS-6 Shasta, a Lassen Class Ammunition Ship, and always told his family that while he saw plenty of action in the South Pacific, those years were some of the best of his life as a member of "the greatest generation." He returned home to attend Marin Junior College for two years, and on February 6, 1949 he married his sweetheart Marjean Joyce Hart.
In 1948 Fred started his work with Pacific Telephone as a lineman and went on to hold many management positions throughout his long career. The family first settled in Carmel Valley, and moved to 40th Street in Richmond in 1950. In 1958, Fred and Marjean purchased the house on Gregory Way in the new suburb of El Sobrante, California, a home that he remained in through the end of his life.
In early 1973, with limited prior knowledge of local government, Fred was appointed Foreman of the Grand Jury for Contra Costa County, a position he held for a year and a half. During an interview with the Richmond Independent as his term expired, he was quoted as saying that as grand jury foreman "you find out there are some differences of opinion" and even though the cases were tough, "it doesn't make you bitter, just more knowledgable." This was an attitude that he retained throughout his life. He loved his service to his government and was proud of the grand jury's many accomplishments under his leadership.
In 1976, Fred made his first trip to Italy with his family to visit his parents who had retired to Lake Como. There were cousins and many other relatives to visit in Torino, Asti and Genova, and he was hooked on Italian travel for life, making many return trips for weddings, anniversaries and general fun. He loved everything about Europe and Italy, except for an unfortunate incident during his first trip with a very snooty French border official who was not amused when Fred tried to cash his American Express traveler's checks at the Passport Control office. That story lived on for many years, and Fred always laughed when recalling those events.
In later years, Fred celebrated his Italian roots by membership in the Associazione Piemontesi Nel Mondo of Northern California. He could never say no to a good Bagna Cauda feed or the request to drive his Fiat in the annual North Beach Columbus Day Parade.
In the 1980's, Fred was elected to the board of directors of the West County Wastewater District, and remained on the board until 2016. Upon retirement, the district's boardroom was named in Fred's honor. Fred also greatly enjoyed his twenty years on the Treasury Oversight Committee for Contra Costa County.
After Marjean passed away in 1993, Fred had a chance meeting with a prior PacBell work acquaintance, Beverly O'Drain, in the freezer section at the local Lucky Store. Fred and Bev hit if off and married in 1995.
In 2006, Fred was interviewed extensively for the Rosie the Riveter World War II American Home Front Oral History Project, for the Bancroft Library at the University of California. In this video and accompanying transcript, Fred describes his life as the son of Italian immigrants, his naval experiences during the war, and his life in Richmond in the post-war years.
Fred was pre-deceased by his parents, his wife Marjean, his son John William Granzella, and daughter Julie Ann Bell. He is survived by his loving wife Beverly Granzella, sister Elda Foster (Fred) of Sacramento, daughter Susan Marie Granzella of Sacramento, stepchildren Bob (Bambi) Spencer, Rick (Debbie) Spencer, Clark Spencer, Denise Spencer (Paul Haughey), and Keith (Barbara) Spencer. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and a niece and nephew.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Hospice of the East Bay at hospiceeastbay.org or St. Jude Hospital at stjude.org.
Friends and family are invited to attend the funeral service on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2540 Church Lane, San Pablo, California. Burial to follow at St Joseph's Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020