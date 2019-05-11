East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Queen of Heaven Cemetery and Funeral Center
1965 Reliez Valley Road
Lafayette, CA 94549
925-932-0900
Viewing
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Francis of Assisi Church
Concord, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alfred Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alfred J. Cooper


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alfred J. Cooper Obituary
Alfred J. Cooper
Jan. 12, 1938 - Apr. 29, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Alfred J. Cooper died April 29, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital Walnut Creek after a long illness. He leaves his sister, Eleanor, his brother, James, his close friend, Albert Halder, a niece and many nephews. Alfred was a retired math teacher at Alameda High School. On Friday, May 17, at 10:00 AM a viewing will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Concord. A funeral mass follows at 11:30 AM. A reception after burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, Lafayette.


View the online memorial for Alfred J. Cooper
Published in East Bay Times on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now