|
|
Alfred J. Cooper
Jan. 12, 1938 - Apr. 29, 2019
Resident of Walnut Creek
Alfred J. Cooper died April 29, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital Walnut Creek after a long illness. He leaves his sister, Eleanor, his brother, James, his close friend, Albert Halder, a niece and many nephews. Alfred was a retired math teacher at Alameda High School. On Friday, May 17, at 10:00 AM a viewing will be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Church in Concord. A funeral mass follows at 11:30 AM. A reception after burial at Queen of Heaven Cemetery & Funeral Center, Lafayette.
View the online memorial for Alfred J. Cooper
Published in East Bay Times on May 11, 2019