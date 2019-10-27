|
Alfred M. Rojas, Sr.
September 27, 1931 – October 23, 2019
Resident of Fremont
Alfred M. Rojas, Sr. was born on September 27, 1931 in Mexico and passed away on October 23, 2019 in Fremont, CA at the age of 88. Preceded in death by his father Malaquias, mother Trinidad, sisters Fructosa and Rosalina. Survived by his wife of 68 years, Antoinette, children Linda (husband Reuben) and Alfred Jr (wife Pamela), grandsons Eric, Robert, Andrew and Daniel (wife Cristena), great granddaughter Victoria, and sisters Nelly, Evelia, and Guilermina. At the age of 15, Alfred immigrated from Atemajac, a municipality of Juchipila, Zacatecas, MX, worked Central Valley Farms and settled in the East Bay. Alfred's GM career began at the Oakland plant in 1952, retiring from the Fremont plant in 1982. Alfred loved weekend trips to Nevada casinos and the LA area to visit his sisters, buying/selling cars, caring for his fruit trees and plants, participating in family gatherings, and sampling at Costco. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 8:00 PM, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 with a Vigil at 6:30 PM, Fremont Chapel of the Roses, 1940 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 703 C Street, Union City. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd., Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 27, 2019