Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Queen of Heaven
1965 Reliez Valley Rd.
Lafayette, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Gaudenzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Gaudenzi


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alice Gaudenzi Obituary
Alice Gaudenzi
Oct. 1, 1928 ~ Jan. 4, 2019
Resident of Martinez, CA
Alice passed away in her sleep of congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of Fred and Lena Wutzke. She was married to Raymond Gaudenzi (dec'd). She had two children Barbara Gaudenzi Worley & Steven Gaudenzi (dec'd)). She was the grandmother to six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She had two brothers both (dec'd) also two sisters and many cousins. Alice worked for Western Title Co. Became Plant Manger until retiring July 1,1987. Alice loved playing Bridge and Gardening. She was born in North Dakota moved to Montana at age 10 the family moved and settled in California. There she met Ray they married & lived in Martinez all there lives. Services are May 10 at 11:30 at Queen of Heaven 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette.


View the online memorial for Alice Gaudenzi
Published in East Bay Times on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.