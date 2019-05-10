Alice Gaudenzi

Oct. 1, 1928 ~ Jan. 4, 2019

Resident of Martinez, CA

Alice passed away in her sleep of congestive heart failure. She was the daughter of Fred and Lena Wutzke. She was married to Raymond Gaudenzi (dec'd). She had two children Barbara Gaudenzi Worley & Steven Gaudenzi (dec'd)). She was the grandmother to six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She had two brothers both (dec'd) also two sisters and many cousins. Alice worked for Western Title Co. Became Plant Manger until retiring July 1,1987. Alice loved playing Bridge and Gardening. She was born in North Dakota moved to Montana at age 10 the family moved and settled in California. There she met Ray they married & lived in Martinez all there lives. Services are May 10 at 11:30 at Queen of Heaven 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette.





