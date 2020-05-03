Alice J. KlecknerOctober 22, 1930 - April 28, 2020Resident of Carson City, NVAlice J. Kleckner passed away in Brentwood, CA at the age of 89. She was a longtime resident of San Leandro before moving to Carson City, NV. Alice was a San Leandro Police Officer for 5 years before her children were born. She started her own construction company and was co-founder of the Kleckner Massingham Golf Tournament. Alice was preceded in death by her husband Harold Kleckner and her son Frank Kleckner. She is survived by her sons Buck Kleckner and Darrell Kleckner. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Jon, DJ, Josh and Tracy and one great granddaughter Madison.A private burial will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward. Donations to the Moreau Athletic Program or The Lets go Fishing Program preferred.