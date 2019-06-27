Alice-Jane Eachus

April 4, 2019 - June 22, 2019

Livermore

Alice-Jane Eachus, 89, died peacefully in her home on June 22, 2019.

Alice-Jane was born April 4th, 1930 to parents Burton and Reva Coon. She grew up in Dunsmuir, CA where she graduated high school before obtaining a teaching credential from Chico State. She married Bob Eachus on June 25, 1950 and had three children.

Alice-Jane began teaching in Dunsmuir, CA as an elementary teacher and eventually taught all grade levels k-12. As a teacher in Occidental, CA she was the first kindergarten teacher at Harmony School and wrote a grant to begin and fund their special education department.

Later she finished out her career teaching in numerous schools throughout Livermore, CA. She was awarded Teacher of the Year in Livermore in 1989-1990. She retired in 1991 after 32 years of service.

In retirement she traveled extensively where she enjoyed the company of friends, new and old, and a cold beer anywhere she went. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed being apart of many social groups. She could often give Martha Stewart a run for her money during any holiday dinner, brunch with friends, or open house, all of which she loved hosting.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Burton and Reva Coon, her husband Bob Eachus, two children, Carl and Elizabeth Eachus, and her sister Barbara Murphy. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Tom Eachus and his wife Gail (Bishop), 7 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren, her brother Bob Coon, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of a life well lived will be held on Saturday, July 13th in Livermore, CA at the Clubhouse at Las Positas Golf Course, 915 Clubhouse Dr. starting with a social hour at noon with food and stories follow .





View the online memorial for Alice-Jane Eachus Published in East Bay Times on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary